Shafiqur warns eight-point demands could turn into one-point

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman today warned that the eight-point demands of the Jamaat-led 11-party alliance could eventually turn into a “one-point” demand if the government fails to meet those.

“When it turns into a one-point demand, the situation will be very serious,” he said.

Shafiqur was speaking at the inaugural rally of the Dhaka-Rangpur long march organised by the alliance to press for the demands.

The demands are – implementation of the referendum verdict; justice for the July massacre; an end to the fuel and fertiliser crises; control of prices of essentials; improvement of law and order; an end to politicisation at all levels of the administration; an end to extortion and corruption; and implementation of the Teesta Master Plan.

The rally began at 7:00am today at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital, where top alliance leaders addressed the gathering. The convoy left for Rangpur after 8:00am.

Image Photo: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Facebook page

Referring to the successful Dhaka-Chattogram long march earlier this month, Shafiqur said “many people have lost their temper” following the programme, with signs of this visible in the capital over the past two days.

“We urge you not to lose your cool out of frustration. Rather, try to accept the people’s demands,” he said.

Urging the government to learn from the past, the Jamaat chief said no amount of intimidation would work if it failed to meet the people’s demands.

“We will not care about anything. Because we are not on the streets with any party demand. We are here with the demands of 180 million people,” he said.

“We will return home only after securing those demands, In Sha Allah,” Shafiqur added.

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam alleged that the government was using the same laws and institutions that the previous government had used to “deprive” people of their rights.

He said they had fought for human rights and democracy for the past 16 years, but the BNP government was now depriving people of their rights and undermining democracy.

Addressing BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, Nahid said he would have to decide how he wanted to leave office — “whether by fleeing the country in a helicopter or resigning with dignity.”

He also alleged that banners and festoons put up by the 11-party alliance had been torn down at different places since last night. Such attempts, he said, would not stop the “mass upsurge” in support of the programme.

Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Mamunul Haque said the alliance had taken to the streets to warn the government. He said the movement would remain peaceful and people-oriented.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Chairman Col (retd) Oli Ahmed said they were not campaigning for power but fighting to put the country on the right track.

Jamaat Secretary General and convener of the long march implementation committee Mia Golam Porwar said the long march would be peaceful and constitutional. There was no reason for the government to be afraid of the programme, he said.

On their way, the long march stopped at Bhogra Bypass in Gazipur around 11:00am where Shafiqur addressed a rally. Image Rally at Bhogra Bypass in Gazipur. Photo: Star The Jamaat leader said they also demand a corruption-free country, an end to dominance and an improvement in the deteriorating law and order situation. “You voted ‘Yes’ in the referendum. Seventy percent of the people voted ‘Yes’. By ignoring your referendum, you have been insulted. We have taken to the streets to seek redress for that insult.” Later the long march stopped at Nagar Jalfai Bypass in Tangail in the afternoon, where Shafiqur addressed a roadside rally. He warned of a broader movement to realise the people’s demands, saying, “We have taken to the streets to liberate the country from the new autocratic regime.” Image Photo: Collected “The fight against all forms of misrule — including terrorism, extortion, and corruption — will continue, In Shaa Allah. The people will emerge victorious in this struggle,” he said. Shafiqur said, “We wanted fascism to be buried once and for all, and for all issues to be resolved within the parliament. However, by rejecting the public mandate, the government has insulted 70 percent of the country’s population. The mandate given by 70 percent of the people must be implemented. We will ensure this is achieved. We will not stop before that happens. This fight will continue. Bangladesh will change.”

The Dhaka-Rangpur long march is scheduled to have more rallies at Hatikumrul in Sirajganj, Matidali Biman Mor in Bogura and Palashbari in Gaibandha.

The programme will end with a rally at Rangpur Zila School ground.

At a press conference at Jamaat’s central office in Moghbazar yesterday, Porwar said the demand for implementation of the Teesta Master Plan was added to the long march programme at a meeting of the alliance’s top leaders at Shafiqur Rahman’s official residence on Minto Road on September 17.

With the addition, the Dhaka-Rangpur long march is being held with eight demands.

The 11-party alliance held its Dhaka-Chattogram long march on September 5.

The programme of long marches to four divisional cities and rallies was announced at a sit-in at Muktiangan in Dhaka on August 6.

As announced, the alliance is scheduled to hold a Dhaka-Khulna long march on October 10 and a Dhaka-Sylhet long march by train on October 24. A grand rally is scheduled to be held in Dhaka on November 14.

Our Gazipur and Tangail correspondents contributed to this report.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/shafiq-warns-eight-point-demands-could-turn-one-point-4276766