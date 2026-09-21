Constitution amendment talks face obstacles

Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar speaks at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka this afternoon. Photo: Star

The BNP yesterday said that the process of changing the constitution would not be “one-sided”, even though the Jamaat-led opposition alliance rejected the government’s initiative to amend the country’s supreme law through a special parliamentary committee.

Eleven parties, including eight under the opposition combine that endorsed the July National Charter, declined the invitation of the special committee on constitutional amendment to discuss the issue at its second meeting yesterday.

The committee invited 26 parties that signed the charter to the meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

The divergent stances of the parties have cast uncertainty over unquestionable adoption of constitutional changes.

Yesterday’s meeting proposed that if political parties have any specific recommendations regarding the implementation of the July charter, they should submit them in writing before the special committee.

It also said the initiative to amend the constitution would be based on the opinions of all stakeholders after discussions with them.

Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar said they support constitutional reforms based on the July charter and the implementation of the verdict delivered by the people through the referendum.

“But we do not consider it acceptable to create an alternative to the referendum-approved reform process through a special parliamentary committee,” he told a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club yesterday, referring to the implementation of the July charter through a proposed Constitutional Reform Council.

After the committee meeting, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, chief of the special committee, said the opposition’s boycott would not make the process “one-sided”.

He added that 15 parties joined yesterday’s meeting, one submitted a written statement, and another leader agreed to join the meeting but could not due to illness of a family member.

“If those, who safeguard public and national interests, along with the various political parties in the country, wish to engage in dialogue, will find our doors open. We may even hold informal discussions.”

“The opposition is not participating in the special committee on constitutional amendment. But it has not said they will refuse to attend when the amendment bill is placed in parliament,” Salahuddin told a press briefing at parliament’s Media Centre.

The government proposed forming the 17-member special committee on April 29, with 12 members from the ruling alliance and five from the opposition.

As the opposition did not submit names, the government went ahead and formed a 12-member body on July 13, which held its first meeting on August 4.

During the dialogue held by the consensus commission under the interim government, political parties had agreed on 84 sweeping reform proposals aimed at preventing authoritarianism and reshaping governance. Of these, 48 are related to constitutional matters. On several of the fundamental proposals, the BNP expressed dissent and issued notes of objection. The party supports constitutional amendment only in line with its own position.

Jamaat, NCP, and other opposition parties favoured implementing all the July charter proposals through a Constitutional Reform Council.

YESTERDAY’S MEETING

According to meeting sources, BNP representatives said all parties reached a consensus in the national interest. They affirmed that the BNP would implement the July charter exactly as it was signed, along with all the commitments the party had made.

One party suggested holding discussions with Jamaat to reach an agreement on constitutional amendments. Another advised considering ways to resolve differences with the opposition. One group opined that the BNP should now pursue reforms in the same way it would have if it were in opposition.

Several parties noted that government opponents were spreading propaganda claiming the BNP had taken an anti-reform stance. They added that, despite its majority position, the BNP’s support for implementing the July charter was not evident on the ground and that the party bore responsibility for dispelling such misinformation.

“Some political groups are trying to create confusion by claiming that the BNP, because of its majority, does not want the charter implemented. This is completely false,” Salahuddin told the briefing.

He added that the special committee expects to complete consultations with stakeholders, including former judges, lawyers, constitutional experts, July activists, families of martyrs, journalists, and representatives of various professions, by December.

The committee has already begun drafting its report.

“Any supplementary proposals outside the charter will be taken as recommendations, while commitments from the BNP’s election manifesto will also be incorporated.”

Salahuddin also said that the committee sought cooperation from all parties at yesterday’s meeting. “We will implement the July National Charter to the letter, exactly as we signed it.”

Meanwhile, midway to the meeting, two representatives of the Rastro Songskar Andolan walked out.

Its Chief Coordinator Hasnat Quaiyum told reporters they thanked the committee for inviting them but left in protest against the failure to form a Constitutional Reform Council as mandated in the July charter implementation order.

Salahuddin said AB Party, a member of the 11-party opposition combine, had submitted written comments, and the committee therefore considered the party to have joined the meeting.

Dismissing this claim, AB Party Chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju told this newspaper, “We instead sent a letter clearly stating our reasons for not joining the meeting.”

Parties that did not attend the meeting include Jamaat, National Citizen Party, Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Nezame Islam Party, Bangladesh Labour Party, Liberal Democratic Party, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD).

Those who took part in the meeting include BNP, Islami Oikya Jote, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Ganosamhati Andolan, Zaker Party, National Democratic Movement, Nagorik Oikya, and Gono Forum.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/constitution-amendment-talks-face-obstacles-4278391