Shafiqur assures BTMA of raising textile industry concerns in parliament

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman has assured textile sector leaders that their concerns would be raised in parliament and discussed with the government when necessary.

The assurance came during a meeting with leaders of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) at the official residence of the leader of the opposition on Minto Road in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

The meeting discussed incentives for the textile sector, gas and power supply, challenges arising from Bangladesh’s graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category, taxes, duties and various policy issues.

At a briefing after the meeting, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar said the party did not believe in opposing every government initiative.

“They want to play the role of a constructive opposition,” he said, quoting Shafiqur Rahman. He added that Jamaat would support government initiatives serving public and national interests while criticising and protesting policies that go against those interests.

According to the press release, BTMA leaders highlighted a range of challenges facing the textile sector.

Shafiqur stressed the importance of ensuring raw material supply for export-oriented industries, protecting the domestic primary textile sector, increasing local value addition, safeguarding employment and conserving foreign currency.

The meeting also discussed protecting government revenue, preventing misuse of bonded warehouse facilities and curbing illegal imports, the release said.

BTMA Vice-President Shafiqul Islam Sarker said the sector had around $32 billion in investment and serves as a key backward linkage industry for the country’s apparel sector.

Although gas and power supplies have improved to some extent, many factories continue to face difficulties, he said.

Porwar said BTMA leaders’ concerns had been taken seriously and reiterated that the issues would be raised in parliament and discussed with the government in the interests of the economy and the public.

Meanwhile, asked about the reported departure from the longstanding practice of having the leader of the opposition as chief guest at the closing ceremony of the textile and apparel fair Batexpo on November 18, Porwar said there had traditionally been a practice of having the prime minister as chief guest at the opening and the leader of the opposition at the closing.

He said the practice reflected democratic political culture and mutual respect among state institutions. However, he added that Shafiqur Rahman had neither demanded nor requested to be made chief guest.

BTMA President Showkat Aziz Russell, Vice-President Shafiqul Islam Sarker and other directors attended the meeting. Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair and Central Executive Council members, including Mobarak Hossain, Nurul Islam Bulbul, and Md Selim Uddin, were also present.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/shafiqur-assures-btma-raising-textile-industry-concerns-parliament-4292046