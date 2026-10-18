Seven people have died with measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll linked to suspected measles cases this year to 1,092.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reports on Sunday that a further 104 people have died from confirmed measles, bringing the combined death toll from confirmed cases and suspected measles cases to 1,189.

The DGHS bulletin recorded the highest number of deaths linked to suspected measles in Dhaka Division at 491. Sylhet Division follows with 192 deaths, reports bdnews24.com.

Chattogram has reported 100 deaths, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 84, Barishal 65, Khulna 50, and Rangpur 17.

According to the health directorate, 1,254 people sought hospital care with measles-like symptoms in the past 24 hours, of whom 1,032 were admitted.

Measles was confirmed in 65 people during the same period.

Among the newly admitted patients with suspected measles, 376 were in Dhaka Division, 216 in Chattogram, 111 in Sylhet, 107 in Barishal, 75 in Khulna, 73 in Mymensingh, 32 in Rangpur and 42 in Rajshahi.

The total number of hospital admissions for suspected measles has reached 189,484, with 181,756 patients discharged after recovery, the bulletin said.

The number of people recorded with measles-like symptoms has risen to 213,244, while confirmed infections stand at 23,122.

The DGHS has been tracking infections and deaths from measles and suspected measles cases since Mar 15.

However, not all patients who seek hospital care, or those who remain outside hospitals, are tested for measles. As a result, the exact number of infections is unknown, and official records cover only patients who attend or are admitted to hospitals.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/seven-more-die-with-measles-symptoms