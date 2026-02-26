Sazzat Ali resigns as DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali has submitted his resignation, citing personal and family reasons.

Confirming the development today (25 February), DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Md Talebur Rahman said the senior officer had sent a signed letter to Police Headquarters seeking to be relieved of his duties on family grounds.

A Police Headquarters source told The Business Standard that Sazzat signed the resignation letter around 12:30pm and forwarded it to the authorities concerned. He is currently serving on a contractual appointment that was scheduled to run until 21 November this year but has sought to step down before completing his tenure.

There was no immediate indication from the government on whether the resignation had been accepted.

Earlier in the day, the DMP media division had informed journalists that the commissioner would visit the Amar Ekushey Book Fair premises and later brief reporters. However, DMP Additional Commissioner SM Nazrul Islam addressed the media instead. Efforts to reach Sazzat for comment were unsuccessful.

The development comes a day after the government appointed Ali Hossain Fakir as the new inspector general of police, promoting him from the rank of additional IGP. On 15 February, then IGP Baharul Alam had submitted his resignation, after which Fakir took charge as the country’s police chief.

Sazzat joined Bangladesh Police as an assistant superintendent of police in 1984 through the sixth BCS examination. Over his career, he served in various districts and specialised units.

He assumed office as the 38th DMP commissioner on 21 November 2024, at a time when law and order in the capital was described by officials as fragile following the events of 5 August 2024. Colleagues credited him with helping restore stability in Dhaka through what they described as firm and professional leadership.

His resignation comes amid expectations of wider changes in law enforcement following the formation of a government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Multiple sources have indicated that reshuffles may take place across key agencies, including the police and the Rapid Action Battalion.

No successor to the post of DMP commissioner has yet been announced.

