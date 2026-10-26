Saudi-bound workers can enter despite expired iqama after war-related flight disruptions: Minister

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury, State Minister Nurul Haque, Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah Zafar H Bin Abia and other officials attend a discussion with recruiting agency representatives at the BIAM Foundation auditorium in Eskaton, Dhaka, on 26 October 2026. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi workers who missed their scheduled flights to Saudi Arabia due to war-related disruptions and whose iqama permits expired in the meantime will still be allowed to enter the country, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury has said.

Once the workers travel to Saudi Arabia, their entry will be processed automatically through the electronic system, allowing them to enter despite the expiry of their iqama, the official residency permit and mandatory identity card for foreign nationals living and working in Saudi Arabia, he said.

The minister made the remarks as the chief guest at a discussion at the BIAM Foundation auditorium in New Dhaka’s Eskaton today (26 October), according to a ministry press release.

Addressing recruiting agencies, Ariful urged them to work closely with the government to achieve overseas employment targets and reduce workers’ migration costs.

“Where it is possible to go abroad for Tk3 lakh, charging Tk7–8 lakh is unjustifiable,” he said, urging agencies to conduct their businesses ethically and refrain from collecting excessive fees from workers.

He warned that workers should not have to spend so much time repaying migration costs that they lose valuable time in their working lives.

The minister also said the government was working to introduce modern technology at the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) to simplify overseas employment procedures and speed up visa validity checks.

An open email service is also being developed and promoted to facilitate the resolution of complaints, he added.

Emphasising the importance of complying with the laws and regulations of destination countries, Ariful called on recruiting agencies to join the government in raising awareness among migrant workers.

State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Nurul Haque and BNP chairman’s adviser Dr Enamul Haque Chowdhury attended the event as special guests.

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr Abdullah Zafar H Bin Abia was the guest of honour. The discussion was chaired by ministry secretary Md Mokhter Ahmed.

In his speech, State Minister Nurul Haque urged the Saudi government to consider granting special pardons to Bangladeshi nationals imprisoned in Saudi Arabia during the upcoming Ramadan.

He also called for resolving bilateral issues through joint discussions and urged recruiting agencies to reduce migration costs.

Saudi Ambassador Abdullah Zafar H Bin Abia said Bangladeshis constitute the largest expatriate community in Saudi Arabia after Saudi citizens. He expressed hope that the existing strong relations between the two countries would lead to further growth and cooperation in the labour sector.

BMET Director General Jamil Ahmed, Wage Earners’ Welfare Board Director General Md Asaduzzaman, BOESL Managing Director Mohammad Rashedul Haque, senior ministry officials, recruiting agency representatives and journalists from print and electronic media also attended the discussion.

During the meeting, recruiting agency representatives called for simplifying the Takamol skills verification process, reducing its fees, resolving manpower-related complications at BMET, and strengthening the capacity and effectiveness of recruiting agencies.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/saudi-bound-workers-can-enter-despite-expired-iqama-after-war-related-flight