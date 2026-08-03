Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Alliance Takes Shape as Regional War Widens

Saudi Arabia’s hastily assembled 14-nation maritime- defense coalition is about more than a crisis reaction to assaults on commercial shipping. At stake is Riyadh’s quest for a bigger security-provider role as the Middle East faces three overlapping arenas of conflict: Yemen-based Houthi attacks; drone strikes by Iran-backed militias in Iraq; and, of course, the escalating war between Washington and Tehran.

At a meeting in Riyadh on July 30, military representatives from 43 countries and the European Union discussed a framework for protecting the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden. Fourteen countries Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Nigeria, Pakistan, Qatar, Somalia, Sudan, Turkey and Yemen signed the founding declaration.

Saudi Arabia will be the leading state and host of the proposed coalition, to be based in Riyadh. Activities the coalition will conduct range from maritime patrols to exercises, training maneuvers, intelligence sharing, and coordination. This will be done to defend commercial shipping and energy infrastructure. While Saudi leadership is framing this as a defensive initiative, its short-term strategic goal is clear. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting Saudi shipping and attempting to disrupt trade through the region. (Reuters)

Pressure mounted following a Houthi declaration of a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20. It escalated after the Houthis began threatening or attacking Saudi-aligned ships. The conflict puts at risk an informal ceasefire that had mostly prevented open conflict between Riyadh and the Houthis since 2022. It also puts Bab el-Mandeb at risk, which must be traversed when traveling between the Indian Ocean and the Suez Canal.

Yet Yemen is only one part of Saudi Arabia’s deteriorating security environment. Riyadh has also attributed recent drone attacks on oil facilities in the Eastern Province and near the capital to Iran-backed militias operating from Iraq. These organizations are distinct from the Houthis, although both form part of the wider network of armed groups aligned with Tehran.

The distinction is important. Saudi Arabia is confronting pressure from Yemen to the southwest, Iraq to the northeast and Iran across the Gulf. A military response against one source of attack could trigger retaliation from another, creating an interconnected battlefield across several sovereign states. Baghdad consequently faces growing pressure to prevent armed factions from using Iraqi territory to attack its neighbors.

The renewed exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran has further intensified the danger. After a short lull, American forces resumed strikes against Iranian military targets following Iranian attacks on US positions in Jordan. Iran subsequently claimed attacks against American bases in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain. Meanwhile, a drone struck vessels at an Egyptian port, demonstrating how quickly the conflict can spread beyond its original participants.

The strategic danger is particularly serious because both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb are under pressure simultaneously. Disruption in Hormuz has encouraged greater reliance on alternative export routes through the Red Sea. Houthi threats now place those alternatives at risk, leaving global energy markets vulnerable to higher freight charges, insurance costs and oil prices.

Nevertheless, questions remain about the Saudi-led plan. Notably absent from the initiators are the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Oman often serves as a conduit for Iran, so its exclusion isn’t entirely unexpected. The UAE, however, has some of the strongest maritime and commercial power in the region. The coalition also needs to decide how it plans on working with current American and European naval patrols so as not to create another redundant command structure.

A US Senate resolution seeking to restrict further American military action against Iran failed by a narrow 49–50 vote on July 30, indicating that Washington’s campaign will probably continue despite growing congressional concern. (The Guardian)

While Riyadh’s coalition might bolster maritime deterrence, naval firepower won’t resolve the political rivalries that motivate the attacks. Its long-term utility depends on whether it complements diplomacy or fuels further proliferation amid an already fragmented regional conflict.