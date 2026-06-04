Saikat, Sohan return as Bangladesh announce ODI squad for Australia series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today (3 June) announced the squad for the 1st and 2nd ODIs for the home series against Australia, with all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and wicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan Sohan making a comeback.

The three-match series will begin on 9 June, with the second and third matches scheduled for 11 and 14 June, respectively.

From the squad that played in the last ODI series in April against New Zealand, Afif Hossain and Mahidul Islam Ankon have been left out.

Mosaddek makes a return to the Bangladesh fold after four years. The 30-year-old right-hander had last played an ODI in August 2022. Wicket-keeper batsman Nurul is also back after missing the series against New Zealand.

Australia will play a bilateral ODI series in Bangladesh for the first time in 15 years, making their first visit to the country since 2011. The hosts face a daunting historical challenge, having lost all previous home ODIs against the tourists.

Overall, Bangladesh have managed just a single victory against Australia in their 22 encounters in the format.

Bangladesh squad:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/saikat-sohan-return-bangladesh-announce-odi-squad-australia-series-1453516