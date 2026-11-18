The Rooppur NPP was connected to the national grid for the first time on 17 November, supplying 350 megawatts of electricity from its first unit. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The first grid connection (FGC) of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in a newcomer country marks a historic milestone in its national nuclear power programme.

It is the moment when a nuclear power unit undergoing commissioning synchronises with the national electricity grid and delivers electricity for the first time on a trial or experimental basis.

However, FGC does not mark the end of the commissioning process, nor does it mean that the plant will immediately begin supplying uninterrupted base-load power.

The transition from first grid connection to commercial operation will test whether both the nuclear facility and the national grid can safely handle the demands of real-world operations. As a newcomer to nuclear power generation, Bangladesh faces several critical technical, regulatory and operational challenges in bringing the Rooppur NPP to full commercial operation.

In accordance with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) commissioning standards, FGC is a key milestone in the Power Ascension Testing stage. At this stage, Power Unit 1 of the Rooppur NPP connects to the national grid and operates at approximately 300 MW for several hours. With this historic technical achievement, Bangladesh is set to become the 33rd country in the world to generate nuclear power.

The transition from FGC to the Commercial Operation Date (COD) requires the successful completion of the power ascension and trial operation phases, which typically last several months under a new regulatory licence issued by BAERA. During this period, the reactor’s thermal power is gradually increased in controlled stages (such as 50%, 75%, 90% and 100%), with regulatory approval required at each stage before proceeding to the next.

At each power level, the unit undergoes comprehensive safety and reliability testing. During these tests, the plant is intentionally disconnected from and reconnected to the grid multiple times to conduct essential safety checks, including turbine trip and load-rejection tests. As a result of these planned interruptions, the electricity supplied to the grid during the trial operation phase remains intermittent.

The NPP begins supplying continuous and reliable base-load power only after all tests at 100% power have been successfully completed, BAERA grants the unit a formal Commercial Operation Licence, and the COD is officially declared.

What happens during the first synchronisation of an NPP power unit?

The key events and technical steps involved in the first grid synchronisation of Power Unit 1 at the Rooppur NPP include:

Thermal and mechanical energy conversion: Heat generated in the nuclear reactor core produces steam in the steam generators. The steam drives the turbine-generator, converting thermal energy into mechanical energy and, ultimately, electricity.

Grid phase matching: Trained operators from the operating organisation Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL), supported by experienced experts from JSC Atomstroyexport (the contractor), synchronise the alternating current (AC) output of the turbine-generator with the voltage, frequency and phase angle of the national high-voltage transmission grid.

Comprehensive testing and monitoring: Through close coordination, multidisciplinary teams comprising NPCBL plant operators, JSC Atomstroyexport experts, inspectors from the domestic nuclear regulator (BAERA), experts from BAERA’s Technical Support Organisation (TSO), BAEC project personnel and grid operators closely monitor electrical stability, turbine vibrations, reactor parameters and overall grid behaviour.

First step towards commercial operation: Following successful initial synchronisation, the power unit undergoes trial runs at progressively higher power levels, moving closer to full-scale commercial operation.

Key challenges on the journey from FGC to COD

The transition from FGC to COD will test whether both the nuclear facility and the national grid can safely handle the demands of real-world operations. As a newcomer to nuclear power generation, Bangladesh faces several critical technical, regulatory and operational challenges in bringing the Rooppur NPP to full commercial operation.

National grid stability and integration: Historical experience shows that developing national grids can be vulnerable to sharp voltage dips and frequency fluctuations. Such disturbances can trigger automatic reactor protection systems, potentially causing sudden reactor shutdowns (scrams). This makes robust grid stabilisation measures essential.

Adequate spinning reserves: Developing grids often lack sufficient fast-acting backup generation capacity (spinning reserves) to compensate for the sudden loss of a large nuclear power unit. Without careful assessment and advance planning, an unexpected plant trip during testing could increase the risk of cascading power outages.

Off-site power reliability: Nuclear safety requires uninterrupted and redundant off-site power supplies to ensure that the reactor core can be cooled even after a shutdown. For the Rooppur NPP, this places stringent reliability requirements on the newly constructed high-voltage transmission lines and substations.

Real-time grid-plant coordination: Grid dispatchers and nuclear control room operators must coordinate power ramps, reactive power support and load-rejection operations in real time to ensure that neither the plant nor the national grid is destabilised.

Capacity building of BAERA: Strengthening BAERA’s regulatory framework, management systems and core competencies, along with the necessary infrastructure near the Rooppur NPP site, is critical to meeting the demands of effective nuclear regulation and plant operation.

Strict regulatory hold-point approvals: Each power plateau requires comprehensive dynamic testing, including turbine trip tests and loss-of-off-site-power simulations. Strict regulatory oversight is essential to ensure that the unit does not proceed to a higher power level until all tests meet the required design and safety criteria.

Gradual transition from contractor to NPCBL operator: A structured knowledge and skills transfer process must be ensured so that NPCBL operators can progressively assume full operational control of the power unit.

Establishing a licensed operating organisation: NPCBL’s organisational, management and operational structures, as well as its technical competencies, must be strengthened to enable it to become a fully licensed operator of the power unit.

Building a strong nuclear safety culture: Clear policy guidelines, effective leadership and sustained staff motivation are essential to help NPCBL personnel transition from a construction-oriented mindset to an operations-focused nuclear safety culture. This requires strict adherence to established procedures, particularly during demanding, round-the-clock testing and operations.

Supply chain and spare parts management: A reliable supply chain and adequate spare parts inventory are critical, as the failure of even a single sensor, pump seal or specialised valve during testing could cause delays lasting several weeks. Both the contractor and the customer of the Rooppur NPP must fulfil their obligations under the General Contract to ensure the timely availability of critical components and spare parts, beginning with the trial operation phase.

Civil liability coverage: Establishing a clear legal framework for nuclear civil liability and securing adequate financial protection are essential obligations before the power unit enters commercial operation.

Establishing a multi-layered national nuclear security framework: A comprehensive nuclear security framework must be established at both the national (off-site) and plant (on-site) levels. At the plant level, this should include an advanced Physical Protection System (PPS), dedicated security personnel, an immediate response force, effective nuclear safeguards, mechanisms to mitigate insider threats and comprehensive cybersecurity measures.

Power Purchase Agreement (PPA): The plant’s long-term financial sustainability requires a clear framework for guaranteed electricity sales through the conclusion of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Radioactive waste management: Fully operational on-site interim radioactive waste management and storage facilities, supported by adequately trained personnel, must be established to ensure the safe handling and management of radioactive waste throughout the plant’s operational life cycle.

Effective EPR framework: An effective Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR) framework requires the establishment of a National Nuclear and Radiological Emergency Management Centre to advise the government and support district-level and other off-site authorities. It also requires the development and operation of a nationwide radiation monitoring network.

Achieving the first grid connection of Power Unit 1 at the Rooppur NPP marks a significant step towards generating reliable, carbon-free base-load electricity. This historic milestone opens the door to strengthening Bangladesh’s energy security and enhancing its position within the global nuclear energy community. However, realising these benefits will depend on successfully addressing the technical, regulatory, institutional and operational challenges on the road to commercial operation.

Sketch: TBS

Mohammad Shawkat Akbar is the Retired Chairman of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC).

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/rooppurs-first-grid-connection-bangladesh-enters-nuclear-power-era-real-test-lies