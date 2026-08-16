Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Aman Ullah Aman (top row, from left), Farhad Halim Donar and Ismail Jabiullah (bottom row, from left). Photo Collage: BSS

BNP has appointed four senior leaders to its standing committee, the party’s highest policymaking body.

The new members are Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Chairman’s Advisory Council Member Aman Ullah Aman, former acting convener of Dhaka North BNP Farhad Haleem Donar, and Chairman’s Advisory Council Member Md Ismail Zabihullah, according to a press release.

Signed by BNP Assistant Office Secretary Muhammad Munir Hossain, the press release said the appointments were made as part of a party decision to bring greater dynamism to its organisational activities.

Rizvi has long served as the party’s senior joint secretary general.

Aman previously served as convener of Dhaka North BNP, while Farhad Haleem served as acting convener of the same unit. Farhad also played a key role in leading Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s campaign in the Dhaka-17 constituency during the last election.

Zabihullah is currently serving as the prime minister’s adviser on public administration.

BNP’s 19-member standing committee had 13 members before the latest appointments.

They are Tarique Rahman, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Rafiqul Islam, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Selima Rahman, Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku, and AZM Zahid Hossain.

With the appointment of four new members, the number of members has now risen to 17.

Among them, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been nominated as the party’s candidate for president. If elected, he will have to relinquish his party posts, creating room for three more members in the BNP’s highest policymaking body.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/rizvi-three-others-join-bnp-standing-committee-4248631