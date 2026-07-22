Rizvi questions who sheltered Zia assassination convict for 45 years

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday raised questions over who had sheltered and patronised one of the convicted killers of former President Ziaur Rahman for the past 45 years.

He raised the question while speaking as the chief guest at a programme to pray for the departed soul of the party’s former Vice-President Zakir Hossain Nannu organised by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal in capital’s Nayapaltan.

Rizvi said the arrest proved that no criminal ultimately escapes justice.

“But the question is where he was during these 45 years? Who gave him shelter? Who maintained him? Who patronised him?” he asked.

Rizvi said many developments have taken place following the events of August 15, 1975, adding that some of those who later became ministers were also associated with Awami League. “Anyway, I am not going into those issues now,” he said.

Encouraging party leaders and activists not to lose hope, Rizvi said people should rely on hard work rather than frustration.

“Don’t believe in frustration, believe in your hard work,” he said, urging everyone to remain committed to their ideals.

He said no one’s hard work ever goes in vain and that even if some people leave this world without seeing the results of their struggle, their memories inspire others to continue working.

Rizvi said the sacrifices of leaders like Zakir Hossain Nannu would be meaningful if these initiatives achieved success over the coming years.

Rizvi said that from the anti-Ershad movement to the past 17 years of movement under Begum Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman, the party consistently fought for democracy.

Despite repeated conspiracies and challenges, he added, the BNP has never resorted to compromise or secret deals.

Among others, BNP Joint Secretary General Advocate Abdus Salam Azad, Organising Secretary for Volunteers Affairs Mir Sarafat Ali Sapu, Jubo Dal President Abdul Monayem Munna and General Secretary Nurul Islam Nayon attended the programme.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/politics/rizvi-questions-who-sheltered-zia-assassination-convict-for-45-years