Remittance inflow in April too crosses $3.0b mark

With the latest monthly inflow, the economy of over $460 billion enjoyed inner remittance amounting to over $3.0 billion each for the last four consecutive months, which gives a much-needed respite to the country amid persisting geopolitical tensions over the Middle East which accounts for major chunk of the remittance inflows.

According to the latest data of Bangladesh Bank (BB), Bangladeshi people working abroad sent $3.12 billion in April, which is the fifth- highest monthly count in the country’s history.

In April last year, the country had received $2.75 billion, in an increase of $375 million over the past 12 months.

In the first 10 months of the current fiscal year (FY’26), the country so far bagged $29.33 billion, which is 19.50-percent higher from $24.53 billion recorded during the same period of time of the last financial year (FY’25), according to the central bank’s data.

Spokesperson for the BB Arief Hossain Khan says the Bangladeshi expatriates continue sending large volumes of remittance back home, which is “a good sign”.

He is optimistic of continuation of growing remittance inflow this month also as another peak remittance-netting occasion Eid-ul-Azha, a major religious festival for the Muslims in the Muslim-majority Bangladesh, will be observed.

But, he mentions, many think that the remitters living in the crisis-prone Gulf countries might have sent money as many want to avert the war-induced shocks in the coming days.

“If it happens, it will be an alarming issue. If they send money from their increased income, it will be a good sign,” he says.

Mr. Khan, also an executive director of the central bank, says they will closely monitor the remittance trend in the coming month. “If the flow of remittance drops sharply in June, it will be a matter of concern.”

Despite a continuous fall in the growth of export in recent months up to March last, the record inflow of remittance continues bolstering the country’s foreign-exchange reserves.

The BB statistics show the country’s gross forex reserves up at $35.20 billion as on April 03, 2026 from $34.12 billion recorded by end of March last.

In accordance with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) arithmetic, the gross reserve had increased to $30.51 billion until April 03, 2026 from March-end count of $29.50 billion.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/economy/bangladesh/banking-sectors-exposure-to-6-major-business-groups-poses-significant-risk-bangladesh-bank-report