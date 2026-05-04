Rampal power plant sets record output in April

The company generated 760 million units of electricity in April, which is more than 9 per cent of the country’s total power generation, BIFPCL Deputy General Manager Anwarul Azim said.

BIFPCL Managing Director Ramanath Pujari said, “Operating the plant at almost full capacity during peak demand reflects our robust design and the relentless efforts of the team. This achievement is a unique example of our rigorous management approach and successful cooperation between the two countries.”

The centre is currently being run by a team of skilled Bangladeshi engineers trained under the supervision of experts from India’s National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), reports BSS.

While NTPC currently provides advisory support, the day-to-day operation of this gigantic centre by talented local engineers is a major achievement in Bangladesh’s path to technical capacity building.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/two-killed-in-road-crash-on-tangail-flyover