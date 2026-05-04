Limon’s body arrives today

His body was sent from Orlando International Airport on the evening of May 2.

Officials from the Bangladesh Consulate General in Miami, including Consul General Seheli Sabrin and Consul Thoing A, were present to oversee the process.

The body is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh at 8:40am local time via Dubai.

After Limon’s body was recovered on April 25 in Tampa, the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC and the Miami consulate worked closely with the victim’s family, authorities at the University of South Florida, local Bangladeshi expatriates and law enforcement agencies to complete all legal formalities and expedite the repatriation process.

Earlier, Limon’s funeral prayer was held on April 30 at the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay Area Mosque, where students, family members, consulate officials, media representatives and members of the Bangladeshi community attended.

Meanwhile, the body of another Bangladeshi student killed in the same incident, Nahida Sultana Brishti, has also been identified.

Following confirmation from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on May 1, efforts are underway by the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC and the Miami consulate to send her body home as quickly as possible.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/rampal-power-plant-sets-record-output