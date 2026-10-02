Radda clinic attack: MP Mishti resigns following PM’s orders

Highlights:

Mishti resigns from reserved seat-23

PM Tarique Rahman ordered her to step down

Mishti submits resignation letter to parliament speaker

She is also expected to resign from BNP

Radda clinic attack triggered scrutiny of Mishti

Long-running land dispute preceded the attack

Two BNP factions allegedly sought control of land

Home minister said MP’s name appeared in intelligence report

Mishti denies responsibility for Radda clinic attack

Following Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s directive, MP Ferdousy Ahmed Mishti resigned today (1 October) from reserved seat-23, after her alleged involvement in the attack, looting, and demolition at Radda MCH-FP Centre in Dhaka’s Mirpur came under the spotlight.

Mishti was seen entering the parliament complex this afternoon and then leaving soon after submitting her resignation letter to the Speaker of Parliament Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmad.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister’s Press Secretary Abu Abdullah M Saleh told The Business Standard that the premier himself had ordered BNP leader Mishti to resign from her parliamentary seat.

Mishti served as joint convener of the BNP’s Dhaka North unit committee until it was dissolved last night (30 September), after which reports emerged that she was set to resign from both the party and parliament.

The development comes after the Radda MCH-FP Centre was attacked by 200-250 masked people around midnight on 24 September, and continued into the early hours of 25 September as the clinic was looted and demolished.

The attack had reportedly occurred over a long-running dispute over the control of the 10-katha plot where the maternal and child healthcare facility had operated since 1976. Two local BNP factions had allegedly been trying to gain control of the land.

The incident drew attention to the involvement of local political figures, including Mishti, with Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed recently saying that the name of a local MP had appeared in an intelligence report in connection with the incident.

Mishti had earlier told TBS that she was not responsible for the incident and said she did not know how her name had become associated with it.

According to party and government sources, the prime minister summoned Mishti two days ago and was not satisfied with her response regarding the incident. After reviewing intelligence reports, he verbally instructed her yesterday to resign.

The prime minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Rumon also confirmed the premier’s directive while talking to TBS today.

A senior BNP leader also told TBS that Mishti will resign from the party, along with her parliamentary seat, and added that she would submit her resignation in line with the party’s decision.

“She will resign as per the party’s decision. Her resignation may be submitted to the speaker at any time. It is most likely to be submitted today,” said the BNP leader.

TBS tried to reach the lawmaker over the phone multiple times for comments, but she did not answer the calls.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/radda-clinic-attack-mp-mishti-resigns-following-pms-orders-1559336