Protest held at Shahbagh over attack on CPB office

Leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra Union and Bangladesh Jubo Union on Tuesday protested an alleged attack on their activists and the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) headquarters in Dhaka’s Purana Paltan.

Speaking at a rally in Shahbagh in the evening, they said the incident reflected an increasingly hostile environment for political expression and called on the BNP to abandon its “anti-people stance”.

The event was arranged jointly by the two organisations in response to Monday night’s violence, during which activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Union and Bangladesh Jubo Union were allegedly assaulted and Mukti Bhaban, the CPB’s central office, came under attack.

Mahir Shahriar Reza, president of Bangladesh Chhatra Union, alleged that their activists had faced repeated attacks.

He accused BNP activists of creating a mob outside their office and questioned whether the incidents were part of a broader plan.

Jahangir Alam Nannu, general secretary of the Bangladesh Jubo Union, said people were being harassed and subjected to mob violence over allegations of links to Awami League.

He also condemned the attack on CPB office, describing it as another instance of mob violence.

He said they would not accept attacks on the values of Liberation War or freedom of expression.

The rally was chaired by Nannu and conducted by Bangladesh Chhatra Union General Secretary Bahaunddin Shuvo.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/protest-held-shahbagh-over-attack-cpb-office-4308996