Protect lives, speed up relief: PM tells field administration

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today directed all agencies concerned and the field administration to work with maximum vigilance and coordination to protect the lives and property of people affected by waterlogging caused by heavy rain.

He also ordered officials to ensure the swift delivery of relief and medical services and to take all necessary measures to deal with the situation.

The directives came during a virtual meeting held from the PM’s office at the Secretariat in the afternoon, according to a press release issued by the PMO.

Divisional commissioners, deputy inspectors general of police, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, civil surgeons and other field administration officials from all divisions attended the meeting.

They briefed the prime minister on the latest waterlogging situation in their respective areas, the extent of the damage, conditions at shelters, rescue operations, relief distribution and the provision of medical services.

PM said protecting people’s lives and property must remain the administration’s top priority during the disaster.

He directed officials to ensure the prompt distribution of relief materials, dry food, safe drinking water, baby food, essential medicines and medical care to those affected.

The prime minister also stressed the need to ensure a safe environment, adequate sanitation, electricity and communication facilities at shelters.

He instructed the authorities to pay particular attention to the healthcare and safety of women, children, elderly people, persons with disabilities and pregnant women.

Tarique Rahman also directed law enforcement agencies to remain on maximum alert to maintain law and order.

He said no unscrupulous group should be allowed to exploit the disaster by engaging in theft, robbery, hoarding, misappropriation of relief or other criminal activities.

PM further stressed transparency and accountability in relief distribution and instructed officials to prioritise those genuinely affected.

The meeting also discussed the administration’s disaster preparedness, the activities of local authorities, coordination among agencies involved in rescue operations, river water levels and regular monitoring of weather forecasts.

Officials joining the meeting from Chattogram told the prime minister that waterlogging in the division had begun to ease gradually.

However, they said the situation in the Sylhet region was deteriorating after an embankment along the Manu River was damaged, while Rangpur Division faced the risk of fresh waterlogging.

The premier then directed all authorities concerned to prepare for every possible risk, keep adequate personnel and equipment ready, and work in a coordinated manner while standing beside the affected people.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/monsoon-misery/news/protect-lives-speed-relief-pm-tells-field-administration-4221966