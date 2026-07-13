Maldives president conveys condolences over flood, landslide casualties in Bangladesh

President of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu has extended their deepest sympathies and condolences to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the government, and the people of Bangladesh as they confront the severe impacts of the ongoing monsoon floods and landslides.

He conveyed the message on behalf of the government and the people of the Maldives.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have tragically lost their loved ones and with all those whose livelihoods have been disrupted,” said the President of Maldives.

He said the Maldives stands firmly in solidarity with Bangladesh during this challenging period.

The president wished safety, strength, and a swift recovery to all affected communities in Bangladesh.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/maldives-president-conveys-condolences-over-flood-landslide-casualties-bangladesh-1486721