Proposal to curtail prime minister’s absolute power

The constitution reform commission has recommended curtailing the prime minister’s absolute authority to increase the president’s power. The active political parties including the BNP and other stakeholders are in agreement on the question of re-establishing a balance of power between the president and prime minister. However, the discussions on how to establish the balance have not started yet.

Relevant sources say the interim government wants to hold dialogues with the political parties in February over the recommendations placed by the reform commissions. The government will try to find a way through these discussions.

Establishing a balance of power is also a key aspect of the 31-point reform proposal of the BNP. However, they have not elaborated the process of achieving that balance. The constitution reform commission has made several specific proposals to lessen the power of the prime minister and to extend the president’s authority.