Press Secretary: Interim govt will not allow Awami League to hold protests

The interim government of Bangladesh, led by Professor Muhamad Yunus, expressed their hard line against the strike called by the Awami League this coming February.

After a lengthy pause of almost six months following the overthrow of the Sheikh Hasina regime amid the mass uprising in Bangladesh, the Awami League announced on Tuesday in an official statement that it will hold blockades and hartals on February 16 and 18 to demand the resignation of the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus and protest against “oppression and misrule.”

However, after this statement from Awami League, Shafiqul Alam, the press secretary to the chief adviser, made clear their government’s position in a Facebook post where he said: “We will not allow any attempts to push the country into violence. Anyone dares to hold illegal protests under Awami League banner will face full power of the law,”

Shafiqul further mentioned: “Unless Awami League apologises for these massacres, killings and blatant corruption and until its tainted leaders and activists submit to justice system and they are purged and tried over their crimes – and until Awami League separates itself from its current leadership and its fascist ideology, there is no way it will be allowed to hold protests. Did the Mitra Bahini allow the Nazis to hold protests?”

On the other hand, the Awami League press release called the interim government a fascist government and demanded the withdrawal of murder cases and other charges against Sheikh Hasina and others at the International Crimes Tribunal, terming them “farcical trials.”

The press release referred to Sheikh Hasina as the “Prime Minister” despite the Awami League being ousted from power.

Previously, the ousted party had announced plans to take to the streets on November 10 but failed to do so.

Despite the new call for protests, blockades, rallies, and hartals, the Awami League has been largely inactive since being ousted from power on August 5.

Most of the party’s top leaders are either abroad, in hiding, or in prison.

Party President Sheikh Hasina has remained in India since fleeing the country following a mass uprising.

According to the Awami League statement, the party has declared its intent to take to the streets starting February 1 to press for the resignation of the interim government and to implement the hartal and blockade programs.

As per the schedule, from Saturday to Wednesday, the party will distribute leaflets and campaign for their demands.

On February 6, protest marches and rallies will be held across the country, followed by demonstrations and rallies on February 10.

A nationwide blockade has been announced for February 16, and a dawn-to-dusk “strict” hartal will take place on February 18.

source : Dhaka Tribune