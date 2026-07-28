Presidential election: EC to meet acting Speaker tomorrow

The Daily Star

The full Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin, will meet acting Speaker Kayser Kamal tomorrow to discuss the upcoming presidential election.

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed announced the development at the commission headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, this afternoon.

“Tomorrow at 11:00am, the Election Commission will meet the Honourable Speaker to discuss issues related to the presidential election. This is the information I have so far,” Akhtar told reporters.

He said the commission would brief the media if any further developments emerge following the meeting.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/governance/news/presidential-election-ec-meet-acting-speaker-tomorrow-4233826