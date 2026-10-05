President urges CAs to ensure institutional transparency, accountability

A delegation of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB), led by its President Sabbir Ahmed, paid a courtesy call on President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at Bangabhaban today. Photo: PID

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today (5 October) called upon the chartered accountants (CA)of the country to work with integrity and professionalism to ensure institutional transparency and accountability.

The president made the call as a six-member delegation of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB), led by its President Sabbir Ahmed, paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban this afternoon, said a press release from the President’s Press Wing.

During the meeting, the President said the role of chartered accountants and audit professionals is crucial in maintaining financial discipline in government, private and state-owned institutions and retaining investors’ confidence.

He called upon the CAs to work with integrity and professionalism to ensure transparency and accountability.

The ICAB delegation apprised the President of the organization’s overall activities.

They invited the President to attend an international conference to be organized in November under the initiative of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).

The president accepted the invitation and assured that he would attend the event.

The president’s secretaries and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/president-urges-cas-ensure-institutional-transparency-accountability-1563611