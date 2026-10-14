President suggests formation of national committee to ensure rights of minorities, ethnic groups

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today (14 October) suggested forming a national committee comprising representatives of Hindu, Buddhist, Christian and ethnic minority communities to ensure their rights and dignity.

He made the suggestion during a courtesy meeting with a nine-member delegation led by Buddhapriya Mahathero, president of the Bangladesh Bouddha Kristi Prachar Sangha and chief abbot of Dharmarajika Buddhist Monastery, at Bangabhaban.

Bijon Kanti Sarkar, special assistant to the prime minister for Hindu, Buddhist, Christian and ethnic minority affairs was also present.

The president stressed the need to give greater attention to the education and human resource development of children from the Buddhist community to ensure that they do not fall behind.

He called on educated and experienced members of the community to play a more active role in this regard.

Referring to various problems and demands raised by the Buddhist community, President Fakhrul said efforts must continue to ensure the rightful rights and dignity of all communities and eliminate discrimination.

He said a national committee comprising representatives of the concerned communities could help bring their problems and demands to the government’s attention in a more effective manner.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the President of various issues and challenges facing the Buddhist community and briefed him on its traditional religious and social activities.

They also invited the President to attend the Kathin Chibar Dan ceremony scheduled to be held at Dharmarajika Buddhist Monastery in Kamalapur in November. The president assured them that he would attend the event.

BNP National Executive Committee member Sushil Chandra Barua; Buddhist Religious Welfare Trust trustee Partha Pratim Barua; Bangladesh Bouddha Kristi Prachar Sangha Vice-President and former Joint Secretary Ranjit Kumar Barua; Nationalist Buddhist Forum President and former Vice-Chancellor of Kishoreganj University Dilip Kumar Barua; Dharmarajika Buddhist Monastery Deputy Abbot Sumittananda Bhikkhu (Anupam Barua) and Riton Kanti Barua were among the delegation members.

The President’s military secretary, secretary and press secretary were also present.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/president-suggests-formation-national-committee-ensure-rights-minorities-ethnic-groups