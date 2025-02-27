Polls likely by the end of the year: Prof Yunus

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus yesterday said that the interim government is likely to hold elections by the end of this year.

He made the remark during a meeting with Zarah Bruhn, a commissioner of the German government, who called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

Professor Yunus also sought Germany’s help in implementing the reform initiatives taken by his government.

“We need all your support for the New Bangladesh. We are working hard to make the general election a success,” he said.

Praising the German people and economy, Prof Yunus expressed Dhaka’s desire for a special relationship with Berlin to deepen trade and investment ties with Europe’s largest economy.

“We have close relations with Germany, but we want a different relationship — a special relationship — with Germany,” he added.

Zarah Bruhn, who is visiting Bangladesh to learn more about social businesses and microcredit, praised Prof Yunus’ leadership, stating that Bangladesh would prosper during his tenure.

“I am a big enthusiast of your work,” she said, adding that she is eager to launch social businesses in Germany.

The two also discussed the Three Zero Movement launched by Prof Yunus, social businesses, poverty reduction initiatives, and the future of welfare states.

Lamiya Morshed, senior secretary and head of SDG Affairs at the Bangladesh government, also attended the meeting.