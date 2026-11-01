Political ties from student life shouldn’t affect official duties, Salahuddin tells new police, Ansar officers

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed today said officers may have been involved in politics during their student years, but their political affiliations must not influence their professional duties.

He made the remarks at a briefing and introductory meeting for newly appointed 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Police and BCS Ansar cadre officers at the conference room of the home ministry.

The minister said the police and Ansar services were fundamentally different from other cadre services, as they operated in highly challenging and often conflict-prone environments.

Officers often have to make decisions within moments, requiring intelligence, professionalism and presence of mind, he said, urging the recruits to exercise the utmost caution and discretion in enforcing the law.

He also issued a stern warning against any abuse of power and urged the officers to uphold the image of the police force.

Congratulating the newly appointed officers, the minister said their foremost responsibility as members of the superior services was to maintain law and order and ensure an environment conducive to the smooth functioning of all activities in the country.

“Administration, development, overall social security and public comfort largely depend on your activities,” he said.

He instructed the officers to maintain discipline, follow service rules at all times and comply with lawful instructions from senior officials throughout their careers.

The meeting was chaired by Home Senior Secretary Manzur Morshed Chowdhury.

Of the candidates recommended in the 45th BCS examination, 80 were selected for the police cadre and 25 for the Ansar cadre.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/governance/news/political-ties-student-life-shouldnt-affect-official-duties-salahuddin-tells-new-police-ansar-4312906