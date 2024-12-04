Political parties ask govt to form commission to probe ‘attacks on minorities’ in last 15 years

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus speaks at a meeting with top leaders of the country’s major political parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on 4 December 2024. Photo: PID

A proposal has been made by leaders of several political parties to form a minority commission to probe the allegations of attacks on minorities over the last 15 years, said Asaduzzaman Fuaad, joint secretary general of the Amar Bangladesh Party.

In a meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus today (4 December), some parties also suggested establishing a PR cell to address propaganda against the country, Fuaad told reporters after coming out from the meeting.

“A former military officer, who is also the head of a political party, urged the government to take the initiative to mitigate the tension with India and maintain balance in the relations of the two neighboring countries,” he added.

Chief Adviser Yunus held the meeting with top leaders of the country’s major political parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The meeting, which started at 4:00pm at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, discussed ongoing issues of the country.

The chief adviser sought political leaders’ opinion on three issues – the ongoing “propaganda” against Bangladesh in India and other parts of the world, the attack on the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, and the allegations of minority attacks in recent days.

The industry adviser, Adilur Rahaman, pointed out the agenda during the introductory speech, said Asaduzzaman Fuaad.

Fuaad said all political parties expressed their solidarity with the government on the above-mentioned issues.

He further stated that besides the agenda, several political parties talked about the country’s foreign missions.

They expressed their dissatisfaction as officials of the previous regime were still working on diplomatic missions abroad, and asked the government to replace them, said Fuaad.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Joint Secretary General Salahuddin Razzaq told The Business Standard, “Only the government can tell why the names of LDP President Col (Retd) Oli Ahmad and Secretary General Redwan Ahmed were not on the guest’s list despite invitations.”

“Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan had invited Oli and Redwan to be present at the Foreign Service Academy yesterday night [3 December]. There is no political backdrop to this incident right now. LDP President Oli will provide details on this matter at a press conference at our party office tomorrow [5 December],” Salahuddin added.

This is the second round of meetings the chief adviser is holding within a day to call for national unity amid the ongoing situation in Bangladesh.

Earlier yesterday, he met student leaders, including the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, at his official residence the State Guest House Jamuna.

During the meeting, leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement suggested forming an anti-propaganda cell.

“We discussed several issues, including recent tensions, Bangladesh’s relations with India, communal issues, rising commodity prices, the ground reality, public sentiment, and the education reform commission with the chief adviser,” the movement’s convener Hasnat Abdullah told journalists in a brief press conference in front of the chief adviser’s residence after the meeting.

“Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has taken notes from us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the chief adviser told the students that they are the guardians of the state.

“You [students] are the guardians of the country. Don’t forget this role. Don’t forget your own role. Many are here and many are not. But those who are not here are also the guardians of the state,” he said.

Yunus also invited the leaders of religious groups to join a dialogue with him tomorrow (5 December).

TBS