Police warn vehicle owners, drivers against ‘video-case’ fraud

In a public notice issued on Sunday, Acting Police Commissioner Md Sarwar urged citizens not to engage in any financial transactions or share personal information in response to such messages.

“If any fraudulent group attempts to collect money using the name of CCTV-based traffic cases or sends messages demanding payment, people are requested to immediately contact the nearest police station or the traffic division,” he said.

The notice said that as part of efforts to ease congestion, modernise traffic management, and improve civic services, the DMP has been using video and still images to identify traffic violations across the capital.

Vehicles without registration or fitness certificates, illegal parking, obstruction, and other breaches of traffic laws are being recorded by the Traffic Division, the notice said.

These are then processed through an e-traffic prosecution system, which automatically generates notices sent to vehicle owners via registered posts, it added.

Upon receiving such notices, individuals are required to visit the DMP headquarters or the relevant traffic division and pay fines under the Road Transport Act 2018 through banks or mobile financial services to settle the cases, the notice said.

Police emphasised that any request for payment outside this official process should be treated as suspicious and avoided.

The DMP also noted that advanced CCTV cameras equipped with AI software have recently been installed at key intersections and signal points across the city.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/limons-body-arrives-today