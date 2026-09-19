Police foil AL supporters’ flash procession at Dhaka’s Gulistan

Police on Saturday foiled a flash procession brought out by Awami League (now facing a ban on activities) activists in the capital’s Gulistan area.

Their march started from the front of Gate No. 1 of the Stadium at around 7:45am, said Rezwanul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of DMP’s Motijheel division.

“They marched for only 10 to 15 seconds before fleeing. So, it was not possible to arrest them,” he said.

At least seven locations, including Mohakhali, Jatrabari and Malibagh, witnessed crude bomb explosions from Friday afternoon to midnight.

A passenger bus was also set on fire in the Kafrul area of Mirpur on Friday night.

The latest incidents followed the International Crimes Tribunal’s recent death sentences against seven people, including Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, over allegations of involvement in the July mass killings.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/politics/police-foil-al-supporters-flash-procession-at-dhakas-gulistan