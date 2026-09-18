President’s brother, among 3 BNP leaders, submit nomination forms for Thakurgaon-1 by-election

Three BNP leaders, including President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s younger brother Mirza Faisal Amin, submitted their party nomination forms on Wednesday to contest the Thakurgaon-1 by-election.

The other two aspirants are Sultanul Ferdous Chowdhury and Obaidullah Masud, both vice-presidents of the Thakurgaon district BNP.

Faisal Amin, president of the Thakurgaon district BNP and a former mayor of Thakurgaon municipality, submitted his nomination form to BNP Assistant Office Secretary Tarikul Islam Tenzing at the party’s Nayapaltan central office around noon.

Central Jubo Dal Vice-President Kamal Anwar Ahmed and Thakurgaon district BNP General Secretary Paigam Ali, among other party leaders, were present at the time.

Sultanul Ferdous and Obaidullah later arrived at the central office and submitted their nomination forms separately.

Tenzing said the three aspirants would face interviews before the BNP nomination board at the party chairman’s Gulshan office on Friday, September 18.

Sultanul Ferdous is a former chairman of Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila Parishad, while Obaidullah is a former Chhatra Dal leader who previously served as vice-president and general secretary of the Thakurgaon Government College Students’ Union.

The Thakurgaon-1 seat fell vacant after Mirza Fakhrul assumed office as Bangladesh’s 23rd president on August 21.

Under Article 50(4) of the Constitution, his parliamentary seat automatically became vacant upon his assumption of the presidency, according to a gazette notification issued by the Parliament Secretariat.

Mirza Fakhrul was elected president on August 20, securing 255 votes against 88 received by his rival, Col (retd) Oli Ahmad. He had earlier resigned as BNP secretary general and LGRD minister after being named the party’s presidential candidate.

The Election Commission has scheduled the Thakurgaon-1 by-election for October 29.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/presidents-brother-among-3-bnp-leaders-submit-nomination-forms-thakurgaon-1-election-4274926