The prime minister reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport via Dubai around 8:21am. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman returned home this morning after wrapping up his five-day visit to the United States to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“An Emirates flight carrying the prime minister, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and members of his entourage reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport via Dubai around 8:21am,” said PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.

After a six-hour transit stop in Dubai, the Emirates flight departed Dubai International Airport for Dhaka at 2:15am local time, Shiplu said.

Tarique reached Dubai from New York at 8:23pm local time on Saturday on an Emirates flight after leaving New York on Friday night.

At John F Kennedy International Airport, Tarique and Zubaida were seen off by Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Tareq Md Ariful Islam, Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the UN Irene Khan and senior officials of the UN mission and embassy.

The prime minister reached New York on September 21 to attend the UNGA and delivered his maiden address as prime minister at the general debate on September 24.

During the five-day visit, he held around 30 bilateral and side meetings with heads of state and government, senior international officials and representatives of international organisations.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/news/pm-returns-home-after-five-day-us-visit-4283976