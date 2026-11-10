PM arrives in Türkiye’s Antalya to attend COP31 summit

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman shakes hands with Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Dr Serdar Çam after arriving at Antalya Airport on Tuesday, 10 November. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived in Antalya, Türkiye, this afternoon (10 November) on a three-day visit to attend the World Leaders’ Summit of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31), scheduled for 11-12 November, and hold talks with leaders of different countries.

A Turkish Airlines flight carrying the prime minister, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and other members of the entourage landed at Antalya Airport at 4:03pm local time following a stopover in Istanbul, said his Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.

Tarique was received at the airport by Türkiye’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Dr Serdar Çam, he said, adding that two children presented Tarique and Zubaida with flowers.

Shiplu said a smartly turned-out contingent of the airport accorded a guard of honour to the prime minister, who received the salute.

State Minister-1 for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, State Minister-2 for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Saleh Shibly, Principal Coordinator for SDGs at the Prime Minister’s Office Prof Dr SM Abdul-Awal, and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Environment, Forests and Climate Change Dr Saimum Parvez were also present, along with other members of the entourage and senior officials of the Bangladesh Embassy in Istanbul.

After the airport formalities, he was taken to Belek Tourism Center, where he will stay during the visit, in a ceremonial motorcade.

The prime minister is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at 6:30pm local time today, the deputy press secretary said.

The meeting will take place in the meeting room of Maxx Royal Hotel, he said.

Earlier, the prime minister was accorded a VVIP reception upon his arrival at Istanbul International Airport en route to Antalya after the Turkish Airlines flight landed there at 12:40pm local time.

He was taken to the state guesthouse inside the Istanbul airport under VVIP protocol, where he was received by its Civil Administrative Chief and Governor M İlker Haktankaçmaz, Shiplu said.

After a stopover of around two hours and 15 minutes in Istanbul, the prime minister departed for Antalya on another Turkish Airlines flight at 2:55pm local time.

Tarique left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 7:30am Bangladesh time.

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Prime Minister’s Political Adviser and BNP acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat, Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni, Dhaka North city BNP Member Secretary SM Jahangir Hossain, Cabinet Secretary Dr Nasimul Ghani and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar saw the prime minister and his wife off at the VIP lounge of the airport.

COP31, the UN climate change conference, officially began in Antalya yesterday and will run through 20 November.

As part of the conference, the two-day World Leaders’ Summit will be held on 11-12 November.

The prime minister is scheduled to address a plenary session on 12 November and hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the summit, newly appointed Foreign Secretary Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury said in a curtain-raiser briefing in Dhaka yesterday.

The foreign secretary said Tarique would outline Bangladesh’s position and expectations on climate justice, the historical responsibility of developed countries, climate finance, adaptation, addressing loss and damage, and climate-resilient sustainable development.

He said the prime minister’s engagements on the sidelines of the summit are expected to cover strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment, cooperation in addressing climate change and other matters of mutual interest.

Salahuddin Noman said Bangladesh contributed only 0.05% of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet remained among the countries most vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change.

“Against this backdrop, securing climate justice is one of Bangladesh’s foremost priorities,” he said.

Other priorities include adaptation finance, addressing loss and damage, and ensuring the effective implementation of developed countries’ climate finance commitments, he added.

At the summit, Bangladesh will highlight its achievements in climate resilience and share its experience in addressing climate impacts across South Asia and the wider Asian region.

Bangladesh has also taken an initiative to establish a jute pavilion in the conference’s Green Zone to showcase jute’s diverse uses, environment-friendly characteristics and potential as an alternative to plastic.

A joint declaration between Bangladesh and Türkiye on the use and promotion of jute and jute products is also envisaged during the conference, the foreign secretary said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will organise two side events in the Blue Zone on 12 and 13 November.

One will focus on gender-based vulnerability in Bangladesh resulting from the adverse impacts of climate change, while the other will address the challenges of promoting environment-friendly, biodegradable and zero-waste jute products.

The prime minister is scheduled to leave Antalya for home on a Turkish Airlines flight at 4:15pm local time on 12 November. The flight is scheduled to reach Dhaka at 5:50am on 13 November.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/pm-arrives-turkiyes-antalya-attend-cop31-summit-1598686