People’s govt after ousting AL from power: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said political parties along with mass people would establish a people’s government after ousting the ruling Awami League government.

He said people don’t want the Awami League government to stay in power even for a second.

Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks at a rally organised by BNP South and North units in front of the party’s central office in the capital’s Nayapaltan. The rally started around 4:30pm today as part of their one-point demand for the resignation of the AL government and holding the next national polls under a non-party caretaker government.

Earlier, the Dhaka south city unit of BNP brought out a procession from near Kamalapur Railway Station at 2:00pm while the north city unit BNP started a procession from Rampura at the same time. Both the processions ended at Nayapaltan.

Joining at the rally as chief guest, Fakhrul said that they will establish a people’s government after the resignation of the current government.

He said the government should step down before the upcoming election and should form a neutral and non-party government that will form a new election commission.

“Only under the new government and the commission, people will join the election,” he added.

BNP’s Dhaka North unit President Aman Ullah Aman presided over the rally while BNP and its affiliated organisation leaders Mirza Abbas, Abdus Salam, Selima Rahman, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Rajib Ahsan and Rashed Iqbal, among others, spoke.