People deserve a fair election

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said his party is expecting a credible national election in Bangladesh through which people can decide who should look after them for the next five years.

Speaking virtually at four workshops, he also said the problems of the country and its people cannot be resolved without a proper electoral system and elected representatives who are accountable to the public.

BNP’s Kushtia, Magura, Chuadanga and Meherpur district units organised the programme separately to train the party leaders and workers on the party’s 31-point state overhauling proposals.

“We’ll be able to resolve the people’s problems if we give power to those who are truly responsible and accountable. The individuals who will be elected by the people through a proper election process will be accountable to them. So, we’re expecting an election that will determine who will take care of the people,” Tarique said.

He also said the election should be held in a free, fair and credible manner, ensuring that people can freely exercise their voting right peacefully, without any hurdles.

The BNP leader said it is a positive development that discussions on state reforms are now taking place, from the chief adviser to ordinary people.

“But at the end of the day, people would want to know what has been done to create employment, reduce commodity prices, and address the problems in the education, health, and agricultural sectors,” he added.

The BNP leader said they have various plans and programmes, and will implement the state reform proposals as per their commitment to the people.

Stating that BNP is the largest political party, Tarique said the leaders and workers must play a greater role in resolving the people’s basic problems and reforming the state.

Daily Star