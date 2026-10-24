People await justice for Hasina’s misrule: Shahe Alam

State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam has said people across the country want Sheikh Hasina to face justice for her misrule and that she will be brought back to the country.

He made the remarks while addressing a public gathering on the grounds of Radhakantapur Government Primary School in Sayedpur Union, part of the newly formed Mokamtala Upazila in Bogura, today (24 October).

Shahe Alam said history could not be erased and the truth could not be hidden. He said the historical fact that martyred President Ziaur Rahman proclaimed Bangladesh’s independence could not be changed.

He also said former late prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia had remained uncompromising throughout her political life, and that this could not be changed.

Referring to occasional threats that Hasina would return to the country, the state minister said, “We also want her to return because the people of this country are waiting to see her face justice.”

He added, “While we cannot guarantee anyone a place in heaven, we can guarantee development. We are committed to ensuring people’s safety. Our goal is to provide a ‘Family Card’ to every household and a ‘Farmer’s Card’ to every farmer.”

The gathering was chaired by Mahmud Hasan Taufik, convener of the Mokamtala Upazila BNP.

Among others, S M Tajul Islam, president of the Shibganj Upazila BNP; Advocate Abdul Wahab, general secretary of the organisation; Rokan-ud-Daula Rubel, member secretary of the Mokamtala Upazila BNP; Mir Shakrul Alam Simanta, student affairs secretary of the Shibganj Upazila BNP; Abdul Karim, general secretary of the municipal BNP; and Khalid Hasan Arman, president of the Shibganj Upazila Jubo Dal, addressed the gathering.

Local leaders of various affiliated organisations were also present.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/people-await-justice-hasinas-misrule-shahe-alam-1581776