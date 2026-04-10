Parliament passes 31 bills related to IG-era ordinances

Of the bills, 27 were passed keeping the provisions of the ordinances unchanged, while four others were passed by repealing or modifying the associated ordinances.

Among the four bills passed to repeal the ordinances, the House passed the National Human Rights Commission (Repeal and Re-introduction) Bill, 2026 in order to reinstate the National Human Rights Commission Act, 2009, by repealing the relevant ordinance released during the interim government.

The Human Organ Transplantation Bill, 2026 was also passed to repeal and amend the existing law.

The two other bills passed to repeal the earlier ordinances are the Supreme Court Secretariat (Repeal) Bill, 2026 and the Supreme Court Judges Appointment (Repeal) Bill, 2026 – repealing the two relevant ordinances released during the interim government.

The relevant ministers or state ministers placed and moved the bills in the House and the Speaker piloted the bills to votes. Later, Members of Parliament (MPs) passed the bills by voice votes.

The 27 bills passed retaining the interim government’s ordinances include: the National Sports Council (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Bangabandhu Krirasebi Kalyan Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Sheikh Hasina National Youth Development Institute (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Public Procurement (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Overseas Employment and Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Local Government (Union Parishad) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Legal Aid Services (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The bills also include the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Land Use Control and Agricultural Land Protection Bill, 2026, the Bangladesh Telecommunications (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Bangladesh Gas (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Foreign Grants (Voluntary Activities) Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling Bill, 2026, the Forest and Tree Conservation Bill, 2026, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novotheatre (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship Trust (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Zilla Parishad (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Local Government (Municipalities) (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The remaining bills passed in the House are Bangladesh Building Regulatory Authority Bill, 2026; Rajdhani Unnaya Kartripakkha (RAJUK) Bill, 2026; Personal Data Protection Bill, 2026; Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Out of the 133 ordinances issued during the interim government, the parliamentary special committee recommended adoption of 98 bills in their original form and 15 in amended form.

The special committee, formed to review the 133 ordinances issued during the interim government’s tenure, placed its report in the House on April 2.

The committee didn’t recommend approval of some 20 ordinances, including the Anti-Corruption Commission Ordinance, the National Human Rights Commission Ordinance, the Police Commission Ordinance, the Prevention and Remedies of Disappearances, and the Referendum Ordinance.

Of these, four ordinances, including the Supreme Court Judge Appointment Ordinance and the Supreme Court Secretariat Ordinance, have been recommended to be allowed to lapse.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/91-bills-passed-to-convert-yunus-era-ordinances-into-laws