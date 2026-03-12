Opposition MPs walk out during president’s address in parliament

The Daily Star

The maiden sitting of today’s parliament session saw a heated environment as opposition MPs, led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, walked out of the parliament in protest against President Mohammed Shahabuddin delivering a speech in the House.

Led by Opposition Leader and Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, all the opposition MPs walked out of the House chamber at around 3:41pm — minutes after the president started delivering his speech.

Immediately after Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad’s announcement that the president would deliver a speech in the House, opposition MPs began chanting slogans against the president.

Bearing placards in their hands that read “We want democracy, not fascism” and “No compromise with July blood”, the opposition MPs stood up and chanted slogans in the House.

The speaker then repeatedly requested opposition MPs to take their seats and maintain order in the House.

At around 3:41pm, Shafiqur Rahman led the walkout.

Earlier, speaking to journalists on the parliament premises yesterday, Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer and Opposition Deputy Leader Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher described President Shahabuddin as an “associate of an autocrat”.

“We believe the president has no right to deliver a speech in parliament,” Taher said.

After the president’s address, the speaker concluded today’s sitting around 4:30pm.

Opposition leaders did not return to the sitting as it was concluded.

Meanwhile, the speaker added that the session was adjourned until March 15 (Sunday) at 11:00am.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/governance/news/opposition-mps-walk-out-during-presidents-address-parliament-4127126