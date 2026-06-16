Opposition alliance demands tougher govt action over border killings, push-ins

The Daily Star

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance demanded visible and strict measures from the government to stop push-ins, border killings and torture along the Bangladesh-India border.

The demand was raised at a protest rally held at Dhaka’s Shahbagh area this afternoon under the banner, “Immediate end to illegal push-ins, border killings and torture along the Bangladesh-India border.”

The alliance also called for a new policy approach to border management and broader bilateral relations with India based on equality, dignity and mutual respect.

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar attended the rally as chief guest, while alliance coordinator and Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad presided over the programme. National Citizen Party Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary and other senior alliance leaders also addressed the gathering.

Addressing the rally, Porwar said, “India is our large neighbouring state. We respect India’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Likewise, India should also show equal respect for Bangladesh’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He alleged that border killings, torture and illegal push-ins continue unabated. Describing attempts to push people into Bangladesh under the pretext of citizenship verification, as well as allegations of torture at the border, as violations of international law and human rights, he said, “No form of hegemonic behaviour will be accepted by the people of Bangladesh.”

Speaking at the rally, Nasiruddin Patwary said people living in border areas were “living in extreme insecurity and fear” and demanded an immediate end to border killings, firing incidents, torture and push-ins.

He said there could be no compromise on Bangladesh’s sovereignty and border security, adding that the government’s diplomatic and administrative response had been “insufficient”.

Presiding over the programme, Hamidur Rahman Azad said one of the key aspirations of the July Uprising was to stop border killings, but the situation had not improved.

Azad also said a parliamentary discussion on border issues had been postponed, which he said was contrary to public expectations.

The programme ended with a protest march that proceeded from Shahbagh through Matsya Bhaban and the Press Club before concluding in Paltan.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/opposition-alliance-demands-tougher-govt-action-over-border-killings-push-ins-4199561