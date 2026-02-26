NCP calls BNP-linked city corporation administrator appointments ‘abuse of power’

The party also questioned the government’s stance that protests should not be carried out by blocking roads, saying such remarks mirror approaches seen under the previous Awami League government.

NCP leaders made the comments at a press conference at the party’s Banglamotor office in Dhaka on Tuesday evening, where they outlined their position on the upcoming local government polls, bdnews24.com reports.

Earlier in the day, the party announced its Local Government Election Management Committee, naming Sarjis Alam as chair and Hannan Masud as member secretary.

Speaking at the briefing, Sarjis accused the BNP of misusing power soon after taking office.

“The BNP has appointed partisan administrators. As soon as they assumed power, they began abusing it,” he said.

NCP spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain also criticised the appointments. The former local government advisor alleged that instead of holding elections after the expiry of the city corporations’ terms, the BNP had handed out “prize postings” to “defeated” party candidates.

“We believe this decision poses a threat to democracy in the new Bangladesh,” Asif said. He added that the appointment notifications did not specify a tenure, raising concerns about transparency.

He said the terms of all 12 city corporations have expired and argued that appointing administrators rather than holding elections is “undemocratic” and could weaken the prospect of a fair contest.

“If administrators contest the election or support candidates from their own party while remaining in office, there will be no level playing field,” he said. “The possibility of a neutral election diminishes when partisan individuals occupy those chairs.”

NCP leaders also criticised comments by the home minister suggesting that road blockades in the name of protests would not be allowed.

Asif said the party does not support blocking roads over “minor issues”, but added that the government must ensure the right to raise legitimate demands is not curtailed.

“But from the government’s side, we are seeing statements suggesting that no kind of movement will be allowed. This is contrary to the constitution,” he said, adding that similar approaches were seen during the Awami League government, when protests were often met with crackdowns.