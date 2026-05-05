Officials must act as servants, not rulers: Speaker

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad Bir Bikram, today (5 May) said that bureaucrats must act as servants of the people rather than rulers in order to make democracy meaningful.

He said deputy commissioners play a significant role in establishing democracy in the country, as they serve as returning officers in every national election.

Referring to the past, the Speaker said the election system during the previous 16 years under the Awami League government was marked by unprecedented corruption and irregularities. He stressed that deputy commissioners can play a strong role in ensuring free and fair elections, including parliamentary polls, said a press release.

The Speaker made these remarks while addressing the ‘Deputy Commissioners’ Conference 2026′, organized by the Cabinet Division at the oath room of the Jatiya Sangsad, as the chief guest.

He said the state bureaucracy must perform its duty properly to make democracy effective, adding that in the days ahead, officials must adopt a service-oriented mindset.

Highlighting the democratic aspirations of the people, he said the people of Bangladesh are deeply committed to democracy, which has been restored through immense sacrifices and struggles. From 1971 to 2024, the sacrifices made by ordinary people in every democratic movement remain unparalleled, he added.

At the beginning of the event, Secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat Barrister Md Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan delivered the welcome address.

Speaking on behalf of the deputy commissioners, Deputy Commissioner of Rangamati Nazma Ashrafi, Deputy Commissioner of Bogura Md Toufiqur Rahman, and Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi ANM. Bazlur Rashid also spoke on the occasion.

Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani delivered the vote of thanks.

Deputy Speaker Barrister Kayser Kamal said parliament is the center of democracy, and democratic debate strengthens rather than weakens it. Laws passed in parliament are implemented by the executive, he added.

Chief Whip Nurul Islam said deputy commissioners act as a bridge between the government and the people, and their role is vital in implementing central policies and programmes at the field level.

The Speaker later exchanged views with deputy commissioners and divisional commissioners from different districts and took part in a photo session.

Senior officials from the Cabinet Division, Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat, along with deputy commissioners and divisional commissioners, were present at the event.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/officials-must-act-servants-not-rulers-speaker-1429751