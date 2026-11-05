Nur questions feasibility of Tk 30,000 minimum wage for garment workers

State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Md Nurul Haque Nur today questioned the feasibility of garment workers’ demand for a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000, saying there was no need to continue protests as the government had already formed a wage board.

“We have to consider whether Tk 30,000 in wages is feasible in Bangladesh’s context. If factory owners cannot sustain their businesses due to pressure, where will they get the money to pay workers?” he said.

Nur made the remarks at a programme marking the launch of a parliamentary caucus on migration in Dhaka.

The state minister said the government had already formed the minimum wage board, which had held its first meeting, and discussions were underway to address workers’ wage demands.

He criticised those who were fuelling the ongoing workers’ movement by demanding an immediate announcement of a revised minimum wage.

“Some of our friends are adding fuel to the movement by demanding that the minimum wage be announced within two days and fixed at Tk 30,000,” he said.

“When discussions are underway and a process has already begun, continuing the movement does not always have justification,” he added.

Nur said many of those now in government had previously participated in movements and spoken out in favour of workers’ wages.

He said the government had faced numerous challenges during its seven months in office but had taken steps to ensure workers’ welfare by forming the minimum wage board.

He also urged labour organisation leaders to convey the government’s intentions regarding workers’ welfare to their members.

Speaking about migration, the state minister said the government had taken several significant initiatives over the past seven months to ensure safe migration and protect the welfare of migrant workers.

However, he acknowledged that changing longstanding practices in the migration sector would take time.

Referring to the role of middlemen and sub-agents in overseas employment, Nur said they should not be viewed entirely negatively, as they had played a significant role in sustaining the sector.

He said between 10 lakh and 11 lakh people travel abroad for employment every year, while the number going through government channels is around 20,000.

The state minister said legislation had been passed to bring sub-agents under a regulatory framework, while the ministry was working to reduce migration costs and ensure safer migration.

He also expressed hope that the parliamentary caucus would help formulate effective policies on migrant workers’ rights, skills development, social protection and the reintegration of returning migrants.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/nur-questions-feasibility-tk-30000-minimum-wage-garment-workers-4315701