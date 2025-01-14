Now India summons Bangladesh’s deputy high commissioner

This move came a day after Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to discuss a cooperative approach to combat crime along the shared border, reports Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI).

The ongoing dispute centers on India’s attempt to erect a barbed wire fence, which has faced opposition from Bangladesh’s Border Guard (BGB).

The Border Security Force (BSF) of India had initiated the fencing work in an effort to prevent infiltration, but the project has sparked concerns in Bangladesh regarding the security and impact on border relations.

Despite brief progress on the fencing last week, the work was suspended after a flag meeting between the two border forces, BSF and BGB.

India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, said that both countries had an understanding regarding border security and that the two forces were in regular communication. He emphasized that both nations would need to adopt a cooperative approach to address cross-border crime and illegal immigration effectively.

“We expect that this understanding will be implemented, and there will be a cooperative approach to combating crimes along the border,” Verma said after his meeting with Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary.

Meanwhile, the ongoing tensions have drawn criticism from Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. He pointed to “unequal agreements” signed during the previous government’s tenure as a primary cause of the complications along the border.

The adviser argued that these past agreements had led to numerous issues between the two countries at the border, intensifying the current situation.

The border fencing issue remains a significant point of contention, with growing concerns from both sides about security, infiltration, and illegal activities. While the two nations have attempted to address these issues through diplomatic meetings and discussions, the path to a mutually beneficial solution is currently unclear.

dhaka tribune