‘Notorious criminal’ Raihan identified as prime suspect in Jubo Dal leader murder

Masudul’s elder brother, former union council chairman Peyarul Islam, lodged the case with the Raozan Police Station late on Monday night, bdnews24.com reports.

Raihan, who stands accused in several cases, including a double murder in Chattogram, has been named as the prime suspect, said Raozan Police chief (OC) Saiful Islam.

Masudul, 45, the senior joint convenor of the Upazila’s Jubo Dal unit, was killed in Chaumuhani Bazar of Pahartali Union in Raozan on Saturday afternoon. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Masudul was buried at his village home after the postmortem on Sunday.

Raozan OC Saiful said that the case has been registered, naming 10 other people and seven or eight unidentified suspects.

The OC said, after the murder, police arrested a suspect named Zakir. Zakir has also been named as a suspect in the case.

Officer Saiful said police are working to arrest the other suspects.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/expelled-shibir-leader-jisan-sent-to-jail