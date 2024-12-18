Nothing wrong in demanding election: Tarique

There is nothing wrong in political parties demanding election, said BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

“As a political party, we will participate in elections, we will campaign, we will want elections — there is nothing to hide. It’s normal and simple. The ones who have more public support will run the country,” he said, addressing his party activists via video link yesterday.

The BNP is not a party that resorts to sham elections in which votes are cast at midnight, he said.

“We believe in free, fair, and transparent elections where people vote without fear.”

He said it would be wrong for the BNP activists to assume that the next election would be easy to win just because the main rival is not there.

“This election will be a lot harder than any other election in the past. Make preparations to win with people’s support.”

BNP’s public support has made political parties and individuals jealous and they have “begun conspiring”. Such conspiracies are also a threat to the independence and sovereignty of the country, he said.

“Since before 1981, we have faced conspiracies both domestically and internationally. But the BNP has always believed in people’s right to vote.”

Tarique urged BNP leaders to gain people’s trust. “When people vote freely, they think carefully before casting.

“If we want to repair the state and implement our plans, we must go to power with people’s support.”

Referring to the Awami League and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, he said the autocrat and some of its accomplices had fled, but their conspiracies are here.

“If anyone among us breaches public trust for personal gains, strict action must be taken to prevent them from tarnishing the party’s reputation.”

Daily Star