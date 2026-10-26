No possibility of Hasina’s return in next 10 years: Hafiz

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad yesterday said he believes there is no possibility of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina returning to Bangladesh in the next 10 years.

“From my political experience, I think there is no possibility for Sheikh Hasina to return even in the next 10 years,” he said while talking to reporters at the Bhola Circuit House.

The Speaker said the Awami League, which now faces a ban on its activities, created an environment during its tenure where honest, good and impartial people in society could not contest elections.

He said fundamental reforms to the electoral system are necessary to ensure that ordinary people with public support and social acceptance, even without substantial financial resources, can participate in elections. “The Election Commission should devise a system which will create opportunities for ordinary citizens to contest polls.”

Hafiz Uddin also said the upcoming local government elections must be free, fair and impartial, noting that elections had not been fair over the past 15 years.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/no-possibility-hasinas-return-next-10-years-hafiz-4306116