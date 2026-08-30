No enforced disappearance in last 6 months – Says Salahuddin

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed yesterday said no one in the country has been subjected to enforced disappearance, extrajudicial killing or political persecution since the current government took office six months ago.

He made the remarks at a discussion organised by Mayer Daak at the National Museum auditorium in Shahbagh to mark International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Addressing allegations surrounding the disappearance of Miraj Sheikh, the home minister said he had ordered an independent investigation by another law enforcement agency, which found no evidence of a political motive behind the incident.

There are various robber groups in the Sundarbans, and there is infighting among them, Salahuddin said, suggesting that Miraj might have become caught up in such a conflict.

Speaking on the Enforced Disappearance Prevention and Redress Act 2026, the home minister said merely forming a commission would not resolve the issue.

He said the law had been framed to ensure that every victim could approach the court for justice and redress.

A proposal has also been included for the state to provide compensation if it cannot be realised from the perpetrators. The law includes the death penalty as the maximum punishment.

He said suggestions and amendments could still be submitted and that the law could be amended in the future if necessary.

Lawmakers Hummam Quader Chowdhury and Mir Ahmad Bin Quasem Arman, rights activist Nur Khan Liton and Barrister Sara Hossain also spoke.

Sanjida Islam, lawmaker and coordinator of Mayer Daak, moderated the event.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/no-enforced-disappearance-last-6-months-says-salahuddin-4259791