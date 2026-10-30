Next govt to be formed under Nahid, NCP leadership: Patwary

NCP Senior Joint Convener Nasiruddin Patwary speaks at a mass rally organised by the party’s Dhaka North and South units in Shahbagh on Friday, 30 October 2026. Photo: Courtesy

The next government will be formed under the leadership of Nahid Islam and the National Citizen Party (NCP), the party’s Senior Joint Convener Nasiruddin Patwary has said.

He made the remarks at a mass rally organised by the NCP’s Dhaka North and South units in Shahbagh today (30 October), demanding the implementation of a four-point agenda.

The demands include the resignation of the home and energy ministers over their alleged failures; dissolution of the one-party constitutional amendment committee and formation of a Constitution Reform Council in line with the referendum verdict; repeal of laws that undermine human rights and freedom of speech, and rejection of the proposed amendments to the Cyber Security Act; and completion of the trial of the July genocide, followed by immediate implementation of the verdict.

Addressing the rally, Patwary urged the government to create employment opportunities for young people.

“I would urge the government to create employment opportunities for young people. If you cannot arrange jobs for them, we are ready to take responsibility for the youth after coming to power,” he said.

He also pledged to rebuild Dhaka, saying the BNP government would not be able to bring about the changes the capital needs.

“We will rebuild Dhaka. We want to live in the Dhaka we once dreamed of. The BNP government will not be able to transform this city because it cannot break the syndicates, extortion networks and reign of terror that exist here. We are now seeing criminals being rewarded,” he said.

Patwary further said the NCP would not backtrack on its commitment to reforms and implementation of the July National Charter.

“We made a commitment to implement reforms in Bangladesh while standing on the blood of countless people. We will not move an inch away from that commitment. Rather, we will implement the July Charter at twice the pace, keeping our commitment to the blood of the martyrs,” he said.

Patwary said the NCP would contest the upcoming local government elections independently.

The party had already announced mayoral candidates for several city corporations, he said, inviting those interested in contesting for councillor, union parishad member, upazila chairman and municipality positions to join the party.

“Those who want to become councillors, union parishad members, upazila chairmen or representatives of municipalities are welcome to join this party. This party has no links with extortion, terrorism, corruption, land grabbing or drugs,” he said.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhter Hossain, Senior Joint Conveners Hasnat Abdullah and Nasiruddin Patwary, Senior Joint Member Secretaries Md Sarjis Alam and Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, and Joint Convener Sarwar Tushar, among others, attended the rally.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/next-govt-be-formed-under-nahid-ncp-leadership-patwary-1587926