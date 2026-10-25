Next election under caretaker govt after constitutional amendment: Salahuddin

The next national election will be held under a caretaker government, with the system restored through a constitutional amendment, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said today.

“Of course, the next election will be held under a caretaker government,” he said during a press briefing at the Home Ministry this afternoon.

He said political consensus had already been reached on the issue. Referring to the Supreme Court’s decision on the 13th Amendment, Salahuddin said the court had overturned the earlier judgment by Justice Khairul Haque and judicially revived the caretaker government system. However, a constitutional amendment would be required to formally restore it.

“We are committed to this. Restoring the caretaker government system was one of the demands of our movement,” he said.

Asked about social media reports that ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina might return to Bangladesh in December, Salahuddin said the government had also heard the claims.

Bangladesh had sent several requests to India through the Foreign Ministry seeking her return under the extradition treaty, he said.

“Our stance is clear,” he added.

Asked whether developments surrounding her reported return could create instability, the home minister accused forces associated with the ousted regime of continuing their efforts to destabilise the country.

“We will not allow anyone to create instability in Bangladesh,” he said, adding that attempts by what he described as fallen forces or fugitives to create unrest would not be tolerated.

Regarding the attack on police in Gopalganj, Salahuddin said members of the political activity-banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations, including Chhatra League and Jubo League, had attempted to hold a procession near a ferry terminal in a union of Gopalganj Sadar.

A small police patrol sent to the spot came under attack, he said, adding that the authorities had reviewed video footage and were taking action against those involved.

On Sajek, the minister said the law and order situation had been brought under control. He said several groups, including the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti and the United People’s Democratic Front and their factions, had been involved in internal disputes and attempts to establish control over different areas during the tourism season.

The government and Bangladesh Army had taken measures to maintain law and order, while discussions with local leaders and headmen were continuing, he added.

Asked about allegations against an additional deputy inspector general of police over a raid at his house in Purbachol, Salahuddin said the officer had been attached and departmental proceedings would be initiated.

“We will follow all legal procedures. We will not consider anyone’s identity,” he said.

Salahuddin said Durga Puja had been celebrated peacefully and safely, amid communal harmony and with enthusiasm, across the country after many years.

He thanked law enforcement agencies, intelligence organisations, journalists and people from all walks of life for their cooperation.

The government had taken preventive measures rather than waiting for incidents to occur, he said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/next-election-under-caretaker-govt-after-constitutional-amendment-salahuddin-4306941