Nepal-Tibet death toll from Himalayan flood rises to 750, with 3,000 missing

A drone view of mud-covered properties following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026. Photo: Reuters

Nepal warned Sunday (30 August) of rising flood waters and urged rescue teams to exercise caution, as efforts to retrieve victims from areas devastated by a deadly torrent of icy debris and water entered a fifth day.

The combined death toll in Nepal and Tibet has reached 750, with more than 3,000 people missing. Nepal’s disaster agency reported 734 deaths and 2,498 missing, while Chinese authorities confirmed 16 deaths and 546 missing.

“We have received information that the flood flow in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa has increased further,” the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in a warning issued at 7:20am (0135 GMT).

“Therefore, all personnel engaged in search, rescue, and relief operations, those in riverside areas, and everyone else in affected areas including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, and Chitwan are requested to exercise caution.”

The US Geological Survey said the disaster on Wednesday (26 August) morning on the China-Nepal border was caused by a glacial collapse, sending a wall of water and debris downstream.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/world/south-asia/nepal-warns-rescue-teams-rising-flood-waters-1528201