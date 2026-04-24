Nearly 27,000 students skip SSC, equivalent exams on Day 2

According to the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, a total of 26,865 candidates did not show up across 3,885 centres nationwide on Thursday.

The statistics provided by the committee show that the highest number of absentees came from the nine general education boards, with 12,316 students absent out of nearly 1.12 million registered.

This was followed closely by the Madrasa Education Board (Dakhil), where 12,150 students were absent out of 253,882 registered.

In the Technical Education Board (vocational), 2,399 students were absent out of 120,160 registered.

Among the general education boards, Dhaka recorded the highest number of absentees with 2,936 students, followed by Rajshahi with 1,736, Jashore with 1,482, and Cumilla with 1,365.

The lowest absenteeism was recorded in Sylhet with 706 students and Mymensingh with 788.

Amid strict monitoring and the use of CCTV cameras, 19 students were expelled for adopting unfair means during the examinations.

The expulsions include 10 students from the technical board, six students from the general boards (two each in Cumilla and Jashore, and one each in Chattogram and Dinajpur), and three students from the madrasa board.

The exams were held from 10am to 1pm.

On Thursday, SSC candidates under the general boards sat for the Bengali Second Paper.

Dakhil examinees took the Arabic first paper, while vocational students appeared for the English-II exam.

A total of 1.1 million students actually participated in the exam under the general boards on Thursday.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/education/facebook-post-triggers-tension-in-shahbagh-as-ducsu-leaders-come-under-attack