NCP warns of movement if accountability-related ordinances not enacted

The Daily Star

National Citizen Party (NCP) spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain today said the government was pursuing a “dangerous and suicidal” path.

“Public-interest and accountability-related ordinances must quickly be enacted into law before April 10, otherwise there would be no option but to go for another movement,” he said at a press conference at NCP central office in Banglamotor, Dhaka, this evening.

Asif said the party was preparing a detailed position paper on the ordinances that a parliamentary committee has proposed to repeal, and that it would be sent to the relevant authorities, the speaker, and members of parliament.

He alleged that a pattern was becoming clear. “There is a clear trend — ordinances that increase the powers of the prime minister and the executive branch are being retained, while ordinances that ensure accountability are being repealed,” he said.

Asif said advisers in the interim government had once spoken strongly about privacy protection, the right to information, independent institutions, and citizen security, but were now largely silent.

Source:https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/ncp-warns-movement-if-accountability-related-ordinances-not-enacted-4144251